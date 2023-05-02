A 57-year-old Hudson man who owns and operates a health club in Nashua was indicted in federal court Monday for attempting to fraudulently obtain over $1 million in CARES Act funding -- the latest in a pipeline of cases in New Hampshire related to the illegal use of COVID rescue plan money.

Matthew Dispensa, owner/operator of the Gateway Hills Health Club in Nashua, was indicted on four counts of bank fraud, two counts of attempted wire fraud and two counts of money laundering, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jane Young.