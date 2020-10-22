CONCORD — A Circuit Court judge in Nashua is under criminal investigation, apparently to cover up what had started as a minor mistake but grew to her whiting out court records to hide the mistake, according to documents accusing her of wrongdoing.
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced on Thursday that he has opened an investigation into criminal activity on the part of Judge Julie A. Introcaso.
The investigation includes possible charges of falsifying physical evidence and tampering with public records, MacDonald said in a statement.
The announcement follows a decision last week by the state Judicial Conduct Committee to accuse Introcaso of eight violations of the code of judicial conduct. The case against Introcaso is spelled out in a 13-page Formal Statement of charges issued against her.
According to the statement, the JCC started investigating Introcaso in September 2019, when it received a complaint from Robin Partello, who was involved in a parenting case.
As a judge, Introcaso was merely signing off on recommendations made by family court masters. Her initial mistake was to sign off on a recommendation that a friend of hers, lawyer Kathleen Sternenberg, be appointed as a guardian ad litum in Partello’s case. Introcaso said she signed the recommendation without reading it.
“There simply isn’t enough time (to) read every order coming out of Nashua Family Division in detail,” she wrote in her explanation to the JCC.
But as the case progressed, Introcaso began issuing decisions that went against Partello and favored Sternenberg. She authorized payments beyond the $350 cap, and she ordered Partello to pay in cash or check, rather than Apple pay.
Eventually Introcaso stepped off the case, citing the conflict and her long-standing, close friendship with Sternenberg.
After the JCC asked Introcaso to respond to Partello’s complaint, she had the file delivered into her office and — according to allegations from the JCC — whited out her hand-written orders in the court file.
Court clerks and staff told the JCC that Introcaso queried staff to ask if they had whited out the document, even asking if they did so to protect her. She even checked the register to see who had access to the file. But she never reported the white outs to her superiors.
“The facts set forth establish compelling circumstantial evidence that Judge Introcaso whited out the Apple Pay Order and Fee Cap Order some time between January 6 and January 9, 2020,” the JCC wrote. “At the time, she knew there was an ongoing investigation by the Committee with respect to her rulings on this order.”
Introcaso has 30 days to respond to the JCC once she receives notice of the charges.