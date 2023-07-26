NASHUA — A month after the city’s planning board rejected a local company’s proposal to build an asphalt manufacturing plant near downtown, the applicants filed suit accusing the board of wrongfully denying the proposal.
The suit, filed in Superior Court on the same day a public event was held celebrating the proposal’s rejection, alleges the board’s decision was “unlawful, unreasonable, unconstitutional and unsupported by the evidence.”
It was brought by the applicants — 145 Temple Street LLC and Greenridge LLC, which are run by members of the Defelice family, and Newport Construction Company.
In filings, the plaintiffs claim the board “ignored the law and the advice of its staff concerning the limits of the role of the site plan review.”
“Site plan review is not intended to be a process where expressly permitted uses go to die,” the lawsuit states.
The roughly 4-acre parcel at 145-149 Temple St., just over a half-mile from Main Street, has been zoned for “general industrial” use for at least a century, back to the days when railroads and commercial and industrial operations dominated that section of the city.
Over time, residences — mainly apartment buildings — began springing up in the area. Residents of those units have said an asphalt plant in their neighborhood would compromise their health and safety and lead to a sharp increase in truck traffic coming and going from the plant day and night.
The applicants addressed those claims in the lawsuit, arguing that the board “erroneously and unreasonably determined that the proposed plant is inconsistent with the surrounding residential uses” by “ignoring the evidence that the district has functioned as a mixed-use neighborhood for decades with industrial uses, housing, and commercial support services co-existing in compatible fashion.”
Elsewhere, the lawsuit contends Mayor Jim Donchess “unfairly and inappropriately tainted the site plan process,” in part by allegedly “applying undue pressure on the professional planning staff.”
Not true, Donchess said Wednesday.
“There are no facts to support that,” he said of the allegations. “The planning staff made their own judgment. I never spoke to them about it.”
Donchess, who publicly opposed the proposed asphalt plant, chairs the planning board, but he said he recused himself from all discussions and deliberations regarding the proposal.
“I made it clear that I oppose the idea, but the planning board exercised their own judgment in their decision, and I consider it a good decision,” he said.
In the end, the board rejected the site plan based on three main considerations: that it was inconsistent with Nashua’s Master Plan, that it would bring excessive traffic to the area, and that it would be unable to coexist with current and future uses of surrounding properties.
“The board had good grounds to deny the site plan, and I’m glad they did,” Donchess said, predicting that the city will win the appeal.
“We want to have a neighborhood where families, and children, can thrive ... not a neighborhood dominated by an asphalt plant, asphalt fumes and asphalt traffic,” Donchess said.