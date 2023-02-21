LACONIA – After a legal maneuver in January moved the proceedings from district court to Belknap County Superior Court, shock rocker Marilyn Manson is slated to go on trial Aug. 7 for allegedly blowing his nose at and spitting upon a videographer during a concert four years ago in Gilford.
On Tuesday, following a brief dispositional hearing in Belknap County Superior Court, Judge Elizabeth Leonard set the trial date as well as a final pretrial hearing on July 20.
Manson, 54, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was charged by Gilford Police with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault/physical contact or bodily injury, in connection with an incident at an Aug. 18, 2019 performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook.
In court documents, Manson has said that his spitting at the camera -- and only the camera -- held by videographer Susan Fountain was part of his “theatrics” and that she should have known of them from her prior experience with Ozzy Osbourne and the grunge group Alice in Chains.
The state answered that what it called Manson’s “antics” were unknown to Fountain before his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, and that she never consented “to the possibility of contact with bodily fluids.”
In motions filed Jan. 30, Manson presented two types of defense – consent and mistake -- and also asked the court to quash the complaints against him.
“The ‘close up’ type of filming” being done by Fountain, the consent-defense motion said, “commonly exposes any camera person to incidental contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm.” Because Fountain consented to exposing herself, the motion said, the State’s assertion that the contact was “unprivileged” is negated.
The mistake defense motion claims that any contact from Manson either spitting or sneezing, “was unintentional and incidental to the filming of the performance.” Manson did not know Fountain, the motion said, adding that “This fact negates the ‘knowingly” mental state in the complaint in that the contact was a mistake, was not intentional, was not a voluntary act and was not the object of his actions.”
On Tuesday, after consulting with Manson attorney Kent Barker, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told Leonard that while the parties were still talking about “possible resolutions” without the need to go to trial, they had agreed it would be prudent nonetheless to set a date for a trial that might last up to two days.
NH Court Rule 21 allows a defendant in the circuit court-district division to appeal to superior court after the State makes an offer of proof, Livernois explained after Tuesday’s hearing.
Superior Court is where an appeal from district court would end up anyway, he said, and there is a belief among some defendants that they might get a better result from a jury of their peers in a Superior Court trial rather than from a judge in a bench trial in district court.
Rule 21 says that the district court judge “may find the defendant guilty and impose sentence. The defendant may appeal to the superior court. The court’s sentence is vacated pending appeal except as otherwise provided by statute.”
On Jan. 5, according to court documents, Judge Melissa Countway in 4th Circuit-District Division-Laconia, found Manson guilty of both charges and sentenced him to 12 months in the county house of corrections on each, all suspended for two years. She also fined Manson $1,000 and imposed a $240 penalty assessment per conviction.