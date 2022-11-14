To prosecutors, the 2019 death of 1½-year-old Kameron Cummings was the end to a life of neglect characterized by a filthy, crowded home, her lack of medical care and hundreds of lice found crawling on her lifeless body.

But the lawyer for her father, whose trial on a negligent homicide charge opened Monday, attributed her death to the SIDS-like Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood. He also cautioned that Hillsborough County prosecutors and medical experts can't pinpoint what caused her death.

Defense attorney Ted Lothstein holds the book "Unexplained Pediatric Deaths" as he gives his opening argument in the negligent homicide trial against Christian Cummings at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Nov. 14, 2022.
Prosecutor Mark Ryder gives the opening argument in the negligent homicide trial against Christian Cummings at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Nov. 14, 2022.
Christian Cummings arrives in court for his negligent homicide trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Nov. 14, 2022.