Handout image shows power grid attack plot suspect Clendaniel

An individual resembling and believed by the FBI to be suspect Sarah Clendaniel from Maryland, holding a rifle and clad in tactical gear, is seen in this undated image, released on February 6, 2023 after the FBI arrested two people, including Clendaniel, before they could attack Baltimore's power grid, officials said. FBI/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR USE ONLY WITH STORY MARYLAND-THREAT/ ON PLOT TO ATTACK BALTIMORE POWER GRID.

 HANDOUT

BALTIMORE -- A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison has been arrested again and accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated.

Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, were expected to make their first appearance Monday in Baltimore and Florida federal courts on a charge of conspiring to destroy an energy facility, which carries up to 20 years in prison.