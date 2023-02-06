An individual resembling and believed by the FBI to be suspect Sarah Clendaniel from Maryland, holding a rifle and clad in tactical gear, is seen in this undated image, released on February 6, 2023 after the FBI arrested two people, including Clendaniel, before they could attack Baltimore's power grid, officials said. FBI/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR USE ONLY WITH STORY MARYLAND-THREAT/ ON PLOT TO ATTACK BALTIMORE POWER GRID.
BALTIMORE -- A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison has been arrested again and accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated.
Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, were expected to make their first appearance Monday in Baltimore and Florida federal courts on a charge of conspiring to destroy an energy facility, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
"If we can pull off what I'm hoping … this would be legendary," Clendaniel said on Jan. 29, according to the court record. She was speaking to a federal informant, who was having similar discussions with Russell.
According to prosecutors, their plan was to attack with gunfire five substations that serve the Baltimore area. The charges come after similar attacks on the power grid in North Carolina and Oregon that remain unsolved; the Department of Homeland Security recently warned that the United States is in a "heightened threat environment" and that critical infrastructure is among the "targets of potential violence."
In conversations about the plot, according to court documents, Clendaniel "described how there was a 'ring' around Baltimore and if they hit a number of them all in the same day, they 'would completely destroy this whole city.'"
At a news conference Monday morning, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron thanked federal, state and local law enforcement partners for stopping the plot.
"Together, we are using every legal means necessary to keep Marylanders safe and to disrupt hate-fueled violence," Barron said. "When we are united, hate cannot win."
Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI field office in Baltimore said Clendaniel and Russell conspired to inflict "maximum harm" to the power grid.
"The accused were not just talking, but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals," Sobocinski said.
The FBI views their extremist views as "racially or ethnically motivated," Sobocinski said.
According to prosecutors, they used open source information on the national infrastructure grid to pick five electrical substations around Baltimore that would, if attacked on the same day, create a "cascading failure" in the system.
"Their actions threatened the electricity and heat of our homes, hospitals and businesses," Sobocinski said.
In response to a question about whether this plot was connected to other attacks across the country, Sobocinski said the FBI has "no indication" that this plot was "anything larger." Clendaniel and Russell were taken into custody without incident late last week, one in Florida and the other in Maryland, Sobocinski said.
Clendaniel and Russell met while incarcerated at separate prisons, according to the court documents -- Russell in federal custody for possessing bombmaking materials and Clendaniel in a Maryland facility for robbing convenience stores with a machete.
"Going to prison was worth it because I might not have met you otherwise," Russell said in one text.
Both are on probation. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys representing them in this matter. Attempts to reach family for Clendaniel and Russell were not immediately successful.