Nancy Waller sits with her attorney, Tim Goulden, in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. On the monitor in front of them is a photograph of Steve Hall’s bruised hand which was being used as an exhibit by the prosecution.
Nancy Waller sits with her attorneys during her trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on March 2, 2023.
The former head nurse at a New Boston care facility went on trial this week, challenging felony allegations that she broke the fingers of a brain-damaged patient whose “death grip” was fixed around a call bell.
Nancy Waller, 67, was the head nurse at Rose Meadow Farms in late December 2020 when authorities allege she broke two of patient Steven Hall’s fingers.
According to court filings, Hall had grasped the call button in his left hand and refused to release it. Nurses feared he would put it in his mouth and possibly choke.
“He has a death grip,” one of the Rose Meadow workers, Laura Leger of Weare, testified.
Rose Meadow is a residential care program for people with brain injuries; Hall, now 60, lived there after suffering brain damage from an opioid overdose.
Hall, who is from Manchester, held several jobs before his injury, including contractor, said his daughter and guardian, Christina Lally, who attended the trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Lally said Waller confided in her that she pried Hall’s fingers from the call button.
“I want justice,” Lally said outside the courtroom. As part of their investigation, New Boston Police interviewed several Rose Meadow workers who said Waller told them she had pried Hall’s fingers off the call button.
But Judy Weatherwax-Knight, a New Boston EMT who was frequently called to Rose Meadow, said Waller would not break a patient’s fingers.
“This is a tempest in a teapot that got out of control,” Weatherwax-Knight told the Union Leader. She was in the courtroom in support of Waller.
She said Rose Meadow handles a very difficult clientele with compassion. She said Waller had retired but agreed to return to Rose Meadow during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when regulations were constantly changing and the facility was under quarantine.
Waller faces two felony charges: abuse of facility patients and second-degree assault. Each carries a prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
In April 2021, Waller agreed to a preliminary suspension of her license after the state Board of Nursing moved for an emergency suspension, citing the finger incident.
Testimony focused on a fall that Hall took overnight on Dec. 23, after the alleged crime.
The defense maintains Hall’s hand was injured in the fall.
A licensed nursing assistant and another caregiver found Hall after the fall.
“He said he was fine, nothing hurt,” said Leger, a life skills facilitator. Leger and LNA Michele Wright both ran to the room when they heard a thump. They acknowledged not following proper procedures for reporting the fall.
They said the bruising and swelling in Hall’s left hand became more noticeable over the next few days.
The defense plans to put on an expert, Dr. Andrew Forrest of Concord, who is expected to testify that the fingers were likely injured in a fall from the bed.
The trial is expected to last until Tuesday. The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.