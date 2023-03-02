Nancy Waller trial
Buy Now

Nancy Waller sits with her attorney, Tim Goulden, in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. On the monitor in front of them is a photograph of Steve Hall’s bruised hand which was being used as an exhibit by the prosecution.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The former head nurse at a New Boston care facility went on trial this week, challenging felony allegations that she broke the fingers of a brain-damaged patient whose “death grip” was fixed around a call bell.

Nancy Waller, 67, was the head nurse at Rose Meadow Farms in late December 2020 when authorities allege she broke two of patient Steven Hall’s fingers.

Nancy Waller trial
Buy Now

Nancy Waller speaks with her husband, Elliot Waller, during a break in her trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on March 2, 2023.