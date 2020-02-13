DOVER — A New Durham couple was falsely portrayed and had their privacy violated by Animal Planet’s “North Woods Law” in a 2018 episode that featured a police stakeout of a marijuana grow in the woods, according to a lawsuit against the popular show’s creators.
According to the suit, filed at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover, Dale and Anne Mansfield were filmed at their home and interviewed by Conservation Officer Ronald Arsenault about marijuana growing in the area.
Arsenault, who had a photograph of the grower, acknowledged that Dale Mansfield was not the person in the photo. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that someone had been arrested in the case.
Dale and Anne Mansfield’s faces were blurred out before the broadcast of “Weed Whackers,” which originally aired on Feb. 4, 2018, but their voices were not altered.
Manchester attorneys David Slawsky and Lawrence Vogelman say Arsenault and the film crew did not adequately advise the couple that the episode would focus on them — especially considering they were not responsible for the marijuana grow — though they knew they were being videotaped.
“Since, as the broadcast defendants so aggressively contend, they determined early in their interview with the Mansfields that the Mansfields were not responsible for the marijuana in the field, why was it necessary to include them in the story at all?” the attorneys wrote in court documents.
Dale Mansfield received an honorable discharge from the military after serving in Korea and retired from a career with Public Service of New Hampshire, now Eversource. Anne Mansfield is a retired X-ray technologist, according to Slawsky and Vogelman.
Concord attorney Michael Lewis, representing Engel Entertainment and Discovery Communications, argued that the producers of the reality television show did not invade the couple’s rights to privacy or place them in a false light by including the footage of them.
Lewis said the episode in question was divided into five separate story lines. Besides the marijuana grow investigation, conservation officers responded to a drowning, an incident of illegal fishing and the discovery of a porcupine in a residential area. Officers also monitored off-road vehicle operation on regulated forest trails.
The Mansfields appeared at the 31-minute mark of the 42-minute episode, according to court documents.
A version of the episode currently posted on the Animal Planet network website does not contain the couple’s appearance.
On Jan. 31, Lewis filed an appeal asking that the New Hampshire Supreme Court review the case to determine whether the suit can proceed under state and federal law.
“There is a great deal at stake in this lawsuit … The series depicts officers as they raise important public safety issues, promote individual responsibility among citizens, inform the public about legal regulations, and encourage the proper enjoyment of nature and care for the environment,” Lewis wrote.
“In this role, the law should extend broadcast defendants full protection to engage in free speech and free press under the state and federal constitutions,” Lewis wrote.
A judge has not ruled on Lewis’ motion, and no hearing is scheduled in the case, according to a court clerk.