Erik Menendez, center, and his brother Lyle, left, on Aug. 12, 1991, in Beverly Hills, California. They were accused of killing their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, California. 

 Mike Nelson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — It was never a question of whether they killed their parents.

Lyle and Erik Menendez bought two shotguns with cash. The next day, the brothers drove to a shooting range. And the following night, they murdered Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez as the couple ate ice cream and watched a movie in their Beverly Hills mansion.