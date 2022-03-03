New Hampshire is signing onto a national settlement with opioid maker Purdue Pharma for the company's role in the drug crisis, after holding out on an earlier settlement proposed last summer.
The settlement funds, which could total up to $6 billion, will be used to pay for addiction treatment and prevention around the country. If a court approves the settlement, New Hampshire will receive up to $46 million over the next 18 years. Cities, towns and counties that brought their own opioid lawsuits will get 15% of the $46 million.
The settlement requires Purdue Pharma to be dissolved or sold by 2024, and bans the Sackler family who controlled the company from the opioid industry.
The Sackler family will also be required to issue a "statement of regret" for their role in the drug crisis.
“New Hampshire has been particularly hard hit by the opioid epidemic, and Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family bear significant responsibility for causing so much harm to our state,” said Attorney General John Formella in a statement announcing the settlement. “While no amount of money will be enough to address the harm they caused, this settlement is a significant step toward holding the Sacklers accountable for what they did and will provide much needed funds for our state to continue fighting this epidemic.”