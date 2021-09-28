New Hampshire's attorney general has opted into the $21 billion settlement with three makers of opioid painkillers, to help compensate for the effects of the opioid epidemic.
The settlement -- with drug makers McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen -- was announced in July.
North Carolina's attorney general led settlement negotiations, along with attorneys general from several other states, including Massachusetts.
New Hampshire was one of six states that did not join the settlement right away.
But enough other states did opt in earlier this year that the settlement will go ahead. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced Tuesday that New Hampshire would join the settlement, rather than continue to pursue the drug companies in court.
The drug companies did not admit to wrongdoing and still say they do not think their products fueled the opioid crisis, according to a joint statement from the three companies, but they agreed to settle the lawsuit brought by states. The three companies will pay out the $21 billion settlement over the next 18 years.
The state will receive a payment, as will all 10 counties who joined the lawsuit. Thirteen cities and towns joined as well, including Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Londonderry and Keene, as did school districts in Goshen, Kearsarge, Lebanon, Pittsfield and Tamworth.
Several other towns, including Bedford, Goffstown and Milford, joined the suit as "non-litigating subdivisions."
How much New Hampshire and each of its counties, cities, towns and school districts will get will depend on how many other states, tribal governments, counties, municipalities and school districts opt into the settlement.
The settlement also requires the drug makers to implement checks on their sales, working together to make sure they are not flooding markets with opioid painkillers.