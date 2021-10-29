New Hampshire has joined a lawsuit seeking to block President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden announced a series of orders and proposed rules in September, which aim to require many classes of workers to get vaccinated. Hospital employees, teachers at Head Start preschools and federal government employees are among the groups for which Biden is seeking vaccine requirements, as well as for federal contractors.
New Hampshire has joined a suit with nine other states, led by Missouri's attorney general. The states of Arizona and Florida have filed their own lawsuits.
In statements, attorneys general and governors for the 10 states -- all Republican-led -- say that while they believe vaccinations are safe and effective, Biden's executive order unconstitutionally takes power from states.
“The State has made clear that the available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and that every eligible person in New Hampshire is encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine," said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. "That said, the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine do not justify violating the law."
In announcing the vaccination requirements, Biden said he wanted to find ways to persuade unvaccinated people to take the vaccines.
While some states, including Massachusetts, have announced vaccine requirements for state employees and public school teachers, New Hampshire has not implemented any such requirements, even passing a law that bans vaccination requirements to access public places and services.
The states argue that some of their state employees are also federal contractors -- such as public university researchers who get federal funding for their work, state health officials who work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and employees of other state agencies that get federal funding or work with the federal government.
The plaintiff states argue the executive order gets in the way of their abilities to set their own laws. The states also argue that if they had to fire unvaccinated state employees who are federal contractors, or spend too much time dealing with vaccine documentation, it could interrupt state operations.
New Hampshire has the lowest vaccination rate in New England, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Hampshire's data shows vaccinations have largely plateaued since late June, even as the state's Executive Council has approved spending almost $1.3 million on advertisements meant to encourage people to get the vaccines.