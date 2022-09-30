Access to law library

Westlaw Public Access, a comprehensive legal research database designed especially for use in government and law, is now available for free at three public city libraries in New Hampshire.

 Provided by NH Judicial Branch

Westlaw access is provided through a partnership with the New Hampshire Law Library, the state’s only public law library. Derry and Portsmouth are the second and third public libraries to partner with the Law Library: Littleton Public Library has offered access to Westlaw since 2019.