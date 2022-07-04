CONCORD -- A federal judge has allowed a high-ranking Catholic priest in New Hampshire to add a canon lawyer from Wisconsin to his defamation case he has brought against a right-wing Catholic website.
The canon lawyer, Marc Balestrieri, jumps to prominence in the lawsuit and puts the publication -- churchmilitant.com -- in an awkward situation.
Lawyers for churchmilitant have acknowledged that Balestrieri both wrote one of the defamatory articles and was also one of the unnamed sources for some of the defamatory information. The lawsuit was brought by the Very Rev. Georges de Laire, the canon law expert for the Diocese of Manchester, who claims the website defamed him.
"Marc did not 'quote himself' as an anonymous source," the editor of churchmilitant, Michael Voris, wrote in an email to the Union leader. "He told us that he had sources for each of the statements and we believe him."
Voris is also a defendant in the lawsuit, as is another reporter and the organization that publishes the website, the Michigan-based St. Michael's Media.
Efforts to reach Balestrieri through his office in Madison, Wisc., were unsuccessful last week.
According to various Catholic websites, Balestrieri is best known for efforts to have John Kerry, a former Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Massachusetts, excommunicated for his support for abortion rights.
The articles in question deal with the St. Benedict Center, a Catholic-oriented sect based in Richmond that has run afoul of the Catholic hierarchy.
De Laire has represented the Manchester Diocese in efforts to distance the church leaders from the St. Benedict Center.
The Diocese has faulted the sect for anti-Semitic statements and its doctrines, including claims that only Catholics can go to heaven. The doctrinal dispute has gone all the way to the Vatican, and the organization has no recognition in the church, according to the Manchester Diocese.
The secular lawyer who represents St. Benedict Center, Michael Tierney of Manchester, said Balestrieri represented the organization as a canon lawyer in the past. He no longer does so, and St. Benedict Center was not aware of his connections to churchmilitant, Tierney said.
The lawsuit is now 15 months old, and Balestrieri's disclosure removes one thorny issue -- whether Judge Joseph Laplante would have to order churchmiliant to disclose the source of the information in the article. It's expected that the defendants will soon file for summary judgment, which asks a judge to dismiss a case based on legal issues.
In an email, Voris said he believes they will prevail for two reasons. He believes de Laire is a public figure, which means he faces a high bar to succeed in a defamation case. Voris also said the statements are true and de Laire won't be able to prove they are false.
The Balestrieri article describes de Laire as unstable, manipulative and vindictive, a troublemaker and a careerist responsible for botched canon law cases.
De Laire comes from a wealthy French family and can rely on significant resources to wage a protracted legal battle. His lawyer has said de Laire filed the lawsuit to combat an epidemic of fake news.