CONCORD -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ordered former Nashua Circuit Judge Julie Introcaso to pay $74,900 to cover the cost of the investigation into her wrongdoing.
In a ruling issued last month, the four judges of the Supreme Court ordered the payment to cover attorney fees and expenses related to an ethics investigation against her.
As of Tuesday, Introcaso had not made the payment, according to the court system.
"The Judicial Branch has been in communication with Judge Introcaso’s legal counsel about payment and the obligation remains," reads an email from court spokesman Susan Warner.
Introcaso's lawyer, former Attorney General Michael Delaney, said he had no comment at the pre-indictment phase of the case.
In February, Introcaso resigned her $165,000-a-year job the day before a hearing before the Judicial Conduct Committee. She has been accused of using whiteout on official court records once she learned of an investigation against her.
The investigation focused on her appointment of a friend as a guardian ad-litem in a parenting case she was judging.
Introcaso has not disputed the findings of the investigation, and the Judicial Conduct Committee has officially determined that she violated the judicial conduct code.
Warner said the courts are aware of at least one case where the parties referred to the JCC proceedings against Introcaso. The judge in that case will have to address the issue.
The court system has no way of estimating the number of cases where Introcaso's conduct has been raised, Warner said.
Warner said the court system reviewed Introcaso cases between 2013 and 2018 involving her guardian ad-litem appointments. The Judicial Branch determined that no cases needed to be reopened.
Meanwhile, state prosecutors have told a judge they expect to present their criminal investigation into Introcaso to a Hillsborough County grand jury in May.
In recent filings, prosecutors said they could not meet the 90-day deadline for bringing an indictment after an arrest, citing scheduling issues with grand juries.
The criminal investigation involves allegations of tampering with public records and falsifying evidence.