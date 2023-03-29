The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request by Pamela Smart that the court require the governor and Executive Council to reconsider her request for a hearing that might shorten her life sentence and result in release on parole.

Smart, 55, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband, Gregg Smart, at a 1991 trial in Rockingham County Superior Court. Since then, the former media coordinator at Winnacunnet High School has been in prison in New York state.