CONCORD -- For the second time in a week, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an evenly divided order and avoided identifying the disagreeing judges.
The latest decision came Friday, in a two-page order issued in a case that dates back to 2013 and involved a state employee's claim that she suffered discrimination when her bosses made it difficult for her to breastfeed her baby at work and fired her when she didn't show up.
"In this case, the court is evenly divided," reads the order.
This case involved Katherine Frederick, who sued after she was fired in 2012 from the Conway office of the Department of Health and Human Services, where she worked as a child support officer.
Originally filed in 2013, the case was heard at the state Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, twice in federal court, and then in Merrimack County Superior Court.
At the trial court level, Superior Court Judge Richard McNamara first denied the state's bid to dismiss the case, but then reversed himself in 2019. Frederick then appealed.
In its order, the Supreme Court said two justices agree that Frederick's claim should have been dismissed. Another two would reverse the dismissal and remand the case back to the trial court.
The tie means that McNamara's decision prevails.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court tied on a case brought by nurses who wanted to use the term anesthesiologist. The justices were evenly divided on whether the Board of Medicine had the final say over the issue, and the tie meant that the board's decision prevailed.
For more than a year, the New Hampshire Supreme Court was one justice short and comprised only four members; two Democratic nominees, two Republican nominees.
Last week, former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, a nominee of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, joined the Supreme Court as the fifth justice.
But MacDonald was not on the court when the cases were heard.