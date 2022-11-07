Theodore Luckey drove to New Hampshire on Aug. 21, 2021, from New Jersey in hopes of making amends with a former boyfriend he met in prison, but he also had other plans, a prosecutor said.

Before leaving Asbury Park, N.J., Luckey, 44, went to a hardware store and bought a machete. He wanted to be “prepared for the worst” if things didn’t go as he wanted with Nathan Cashman of Manchester, said prosecutor Adam Woods during a plea and sentencing hearing Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.