Yet another lawsuit filed against Harvard in the wake of allegations that a worker in its Anatomical Gifts program morgue was selling body parts online has taken a different approach: placing the people whose bodies were sold front and center.

“I was reading about cadaver this and cadaver that reading the coverage and it’s been freakish horrors” leading the complaints, attorney Kathryn Barnett, of national law firm Morgan & Morgan, told the Herald Friday. “I have a deep empathy for the families. I have sat with the families and heard their stories.”