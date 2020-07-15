The man convicted of assaulting his infant son in 2006 was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday, after a review of medical records determined the baby's death was a homicide.
Brian MacDonald had been convicted of first-degree assault in 2006. Prosecutors said he shook 34-day-old Cameron MacDonald so hard that he broke his ribs, and damaged the baby's liver, spinal cord and brain.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later reviewed his medical records, and determined Cameron MacDonald's 2010 death at age 4 was a homicide, which resulted from the injuries he got at a baby.
Prosecutors now allege Brian MacDonald caused the brain injury that eventually killed Cameron MacDonald.
Brian MacDonald, now 44, had been released from the state prison and was living in Concord, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.
MacDonald was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless second-degree murder. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Manchester circuit court.