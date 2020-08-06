Advocates for victims of sexual assault on college campuses say a new New Hampshire law could help survivors across the country.
When Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB 705 on July 20, it was the first legislation in the state’s history aimed specifically at curbing rape and sexual assault on college campuses. It is one of the most comprehensive bills addressing campus sexual violence in the country, according to members of Every Voice Coalition.
“We hope this can be a model for the rest of the nation,” said John Gabrieli, the coalition’s executive director. “
As a college student either you’ve been impacted or you know someone who has been impacted by sexual violence.”
Gabrieli started getting involved advocating for survivors when he was a student at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., six years ago. He said the New Hampshire bill, originally filed as SB 679, is unique because it was authored by students and survivors of sexual violence.
Students and alumni from the University of New Hampshire, Dartmouth College and Keene State College contributed to drafting the legislation, which ensures free access to medical and legal support services, anti-retaliation protections for reporting parties, confidential advising services to clarify survivors’ rights and options, transparent data on sexual violence and evidence-based prevention and response training.
UNH Police Chief Paul Dean said their department, which is accredited by the Commission on Law Enforcement Accreditation and the Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, meets the best practices standards in the investigation of sexual violence on campus.
“The police department is undertaking a review of the legislation to determine how current policies and protocols may need to change or be enhanced to meet the new law,” Dean said.
According to the university’s Clery Act report issued in September 2019, there were 27 reported rapes and 13 reports of fondling in campus properties in 2018, including residential facilities.
The Strafford County Attorney’s Office is responsible for prosecuting all criminal cases in the county, including domestic violence and sexual assaults at UNH.
Strafford County Attorney Thomas Velardi said on Monday that UNH police have had three student forensic interviews to date in 2020 for domestic violence and sexual assault reports.
“UNH students have the ability to participate in the forensic interview process, or the school judicial process, or both,” Velardi said. “My opinion based on my training and experience would tell me that actual numbers of assaults are much higher than what is reported to us and therefore reflected here.”
At Dartmouth College, there were 26 reports of rape and 12 reports of fondling on campus property in 2018, according to their Clery Act report filed last fall.
Sophia Miller, Every Voice New Hampshire’s co-chair, is a chemistry student at Dartmouth entering her junior year. She said she realized the depth of the sexual assault problem on campuses nationwide while taking a women’s studies class at Lebanon High School.
“I think personally we’re just so incredibly happy to see this bill be passed and it’s also kind of validating,” Miller said.
“Having these protections is so important.”
Gabrieli and Miller say that many people helped them along the way, including Amanda Grady Sexton, who is the director of public affairs for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
“We are grateful for the tireless efforts of Every Voice in helping to amplify the voices of survivors and student allies across New Hampshire,” Grady Sexton said in a statement. “With their leadership, New Hampshire has enacted a comprehensive bill that will dramatically improve the safety of students on campuses throughout the state.Every Voice bills have been filed in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii and Illinois.
The coalition will file this upcoming legislative session in Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and Virginia.