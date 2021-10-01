Alyssa Small says she’ll be a moderate on the Weare School Board when she succeeds Rochelle Kelley, who resigned last month in outrage over district face mask requirements.
The board decided on Sept. 27 to offer the vacated position to Small, a paralegal who finished third in a race for two open school board seats in March.
Small backed a petition calling for Kelley to resign because of her conduct in a confrontation with police at a Concord park closed as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelley was cleared of criminal charges in that incident.
“When I started the petition against Rochelle Kelley my goal was to raise awareness and provide an outlet to the many people in our town who were upset,” Small said Friday. “I knew that Ms. Kelley could not be removed and I doubted that she would resign.”
Small, who is to be sworn in on Oct. 19, will join the board at a time when many normally sleepy school board meetings across the state and nation have devolved into highly politicized affairs full of angry confrontation over pandemic protection measures, critical race theory and transgender rights.
“It is definitely a messy time to be on a school board,” Small said Friday. “Back in March, 318 Weare voters trusted me to do the job, so I am willing to try my best to advocate for our kids.”
Small substitute teaches at Center Woods Elementary School and has children who attend school in the district. She is being appointed to a term that will last until the March 8, 2022, election.
“I don't have a particular agenda regarding divisive issues,” Small said. “My goal is to objectively listen to the community and be a moderate voice.”
School Board Chairwoman Wendy Curry said she hopes that future school board meetings can be carried out without some of the drama of the past.
“That is our hope,” Curry said. “There is plenty to do, with budget season and handling the COVID-19 response. It would be great to focus on the business we were elected to do.”
On Aug. 17, the board censured Kelley for remarks she made to police when officers pulled over the van in which she was riding for lacking a current registration tag and inspection sticker. She faces charges of obstruction of government administration and resisting arrest in that incident.
In a 3-2 vote last month, with Kelley in opposition, the board decided to require students and staff to wear face masks for 14-days when there are enough COVID-19 cases in a school to constitute an outbreak as defined by the state Health and Human Services Department.
Such an outbreak occurred at Center Woods Elementary School and the 14-day masking period is nearing its end, Curry said.
Masks are recommended but not required at other schools in the district.