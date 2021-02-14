Newport Select Board Chair Jeffrey Kessler said he’d like to see the ongoing tax dispute with New London Hospital end, as a court case over tax liability continues.
“I hope to see that resolved,” Kessler said.
The New London Hospital Association, which owns the $6.9 million health clinic on John Stark Highway, does not want to pay the full annual property tax bill of $210,000, and has been fighting the case in court. The hospital’s annual bill reached more than $200,000.
The hospital has been fighting with the town over the 2016 tax bill and the 2018 tax bill, and the New Hampshire Supreme Court recently weighed in, affirming a lower court’s ruling on the 2016 tax appeal. The court found that New London Hospital did not file for a tax break as a charitable organization in time for the 2016 tax bill.
Tim Lund, a spokesman for New London Hospital, said the high court’s ruling doesn’t end the matter, saying it “represents only a narrow decision within a larger case about New London Hospital’s entitlement to a charitable property tax exemption under state statute.”
Newport has argued in court that while New London Hospital is a federally registered nonprofit, and considered a charitable trust in New Hampshire, that does not determine what the hospital will pay in local property taxes on the health clinic.
The town had argued that the clinic is not a town charity as it does not solely benefit Newport residents, but receives full town services.
In 1991, Newport Hospital closed, leaving the town without medical services. New London Hospital opened its health clinic to offer services to Newport residents, operating in a former food store and bowling alley space before it decided to build the 28,000 square-foot facility on John Stark Highway.
The construction was completed in 2016, and the facility opened with agreements in place with Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Valley Regional, which is based in Claremont.
Using its nonprofit status, New London Hospital was able to obtain tax-exempt bonds to fund the construction, according to the town’s argument filed in court.
The construction cost for the property was about $9 million.
The town values the building and the 1.9 acres of land at $6.9 million, according to town records.
Kessler said that nonprofits typically find ways to pay something through a payment in lieu of tax agreement.
There is currently no such agreement between New London Hospital and the town.
“That’s why we have the dispute,” Kessler said.