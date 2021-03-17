Sullivan County Superior Court Judge Brian Tucker dismissed the lawsuit brought by Newport School Board member Bert Spaulding against fellow member Rhonda Callum-King.
Spaulding, elected to the board last week, alleged that Callum-King violated the state's Right-to-Know law. Tucker ruled that Callum-King is not subject to the law.
“RSA 91–A (the Right-to-Know statute) is clear that certain entities are subject to its requirements, but individual persons are not,” Tucker wrote.
Spaulding claimed in his lawsuit that in November he requested copies of all emails board members sent concerning him. He emailed his request to all board members. Callum-King replied to Spaulding that she did none, according to his lawsuit.
“I have nothing. I sent only sent 19 emails since Aug. 25. All are regarding contract negotiations,” Callum-King wrote in an email to Spaulding responding to his request.
Spaulding, however, had obtained an email Callum-King sent to Superintendent Brendan Minnihan and Board Chair Linda Wadensten that stated Spaulding refused to wear a face mask in the school building for meetings. The email also called Spaulding’s son, Bert Spaulding Jr., “creepy.” Bert Spaulding Jr. was convicted in 2000 of sexually assaulting teenage girls.
Tucker’s ruling did not deal with Callum-King’s email about Spaulding, but focused on the fact that she never needed to respond to Spaulding in the first place.
“Ms. Callum-King is not subject to the Right-to-Know Law in her personal capacity, so a request for an order directing her to comply with the law does not state a claim for which relief may be granted,” Tucker wrote.