New Hampshire’s attorney general has joined 46 other attorneys general in asking a state court to order Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protection laws.

On Monday, the group demanded that TikTok produce subpoenaed materials, including internal company communications. as part of an ongoing nationwide consumer protection investigation into whether the company engaged in deceptive conduct that may have harmed the mental health of users of the popular social media app, especially children and teens,