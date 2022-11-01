US-NEWS-ATTYGENS-ROBOCALLS-DMT

All 50 state attorneys general have created an anti-robocall task force to go after the bad actors.

 Dreamstime

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday he is joining other states in asking a court to require two companies to cooperate in multistate investigations over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.

In August, the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force issued civil investigative demands to 20 companies investigators said were allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic. Officials said gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic.