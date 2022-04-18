New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and 21 other Republican attorneys general have filed papers urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a ban on bump stocks, the rapid-fire modification to semi-automatic guns made famous in a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The 22 attorneys general submitted an amicus brief encouraging the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to the ban, which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms instituted during the Trump administration.
In the 28-page filing, the attorneys general say that bump stocks do not turn semi-automatic firearms into machine guns, which are for the most part illegal. The BATF regulation immediately transforms thousands of law-abiding gun owners into criminals, they said.
“Bump stocks replace the standard stock of (semi-automatic) firearms and assist the shooter in “bump firing,” which increases the rate of fire. They do not transform semi-automatic rifles into automatic machineguns,” the brief reads.
Bump stocks rocketed to the public’s attention in October 2017, when Stephen Paddock used firearms modified with bump stocks to shoot and kill 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting by a lone gunman in U.S. history.
Bump stocks use a gun’s recoil to bump its trigger, enabling a semi-automatic weapon to fire hundreds of rounds per minute, according to Reuters.
By the end of 2018, the BATF instituted the ban, which was signed by then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.
Gun rights groups went to the courts to oppose the restriction. A District Court upheld the ban. The Sixth Circuit Court in Cincinnati ruled 8-8 on the ban, allowing the lower-court ruling to hold. The Biden administration has until May 9 to file a response, and then the Supreme Court will have to decide whether to consider the case.
The Union Leader requested an interview with the attorney general, and his spokesman released a brief statement from Formella.
“This rulemaking by ATF is not consistent with the National Firearms Act and infringes on our citizens’ second amendment rights. I signed on to this brief to fulfill my obligation to protect the constitutional rights of every New Hampshire citizen,” the statement reads.
A telephone message left with Gun Owners of New Hampshire was not immediately returned.
News of the bump stock action comes up as the state Senate is expected to take up House Bill 1178 on Tuesday. The legislation would prohibit state and local police in New Hampshire from assisting any federal agency in the enforcement of federal gun laws that do not line up with New Hampshire laws.
In 2017, gun control advocates tried to implement a ban on bump stocks in New Hampshire. The state Senate avoided a vote on the bill by sending it to a study, where it went nowhere, said Zandra Rice Hawkins, director of Granite State Progress, which operates GunSense New Hampshire.
Sununu’s press office did not return an email seeking comment.
Formella, Sununu’s former legal counsel, has been attorney general in New Hampshire for almost a year.
His predecessor, current Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, avoided signing on to politically charged cases, said Albert “Buzz” Scherr, a UNH Law professor who follows justice-related issues. That’s because MacDonald was a trial lawyer who had years of experience in a private law firm, Scherr said.
But Formella is in his mid-30s, and most of his experience is in the political realm, Scherr said.
”You don’t have an independent sense of what is the right thing to do here,” Scherr said. In some states, attorneys general are elected, and their decisions are obviously political, but in New Hampshire, they are appointed, he said.
”Then the question is, are they doing the right thing or the thing that’s good for the governor who appointed them?” Scherr said. “You never know.”
While most Republican attorneys general signed onto the brief, exceptions include those in Florida, Georgia and Missouri.