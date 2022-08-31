A grocery wholesaler that supplied goods to Gerrity's Supermarkets under the ShurSave brand name alleges the chain violated its contract when it nixed the deal and signed on with competitor.
In a federal lawsuit, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. of New Hampshire claims it suffered financial harm and damage to its reputation after Gerrity's announced it had transitioned to the New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. and would operate under The Fresh Grocer banner.
Gerrity's, which operates 10 stores in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton counties, began transitioning its stores and operating under The Fresh Grocer banner in mid-August. Joe Fasula, co-owner of the chain, has publicly touted the deal as providing consumers with lower prices and increased variety.
Gerrity's has not yet responded to the suit. In an interview, Fasula said he disputes the company's claims. He declined to comment further.
According to the lawsuit, Gerrity's had purchased goods for resale from C&S and its predecessor, Associated Wholesalers Inc. That deal also included a marketing agreement for Gerrity's and other grocery stores to collectively advertise under the ShurSave brand name.
The suit, filed by Wilkes-Barre attorney Robert Schaub, says the C&S contract does not expire until December 2024 and contains language that says it cannot be terminated early. Despite that, Gerrity's notified the company in June it planned to switch to Wakefern.
C&S also alleges that, during the transition, Gerrity's shared trade secrets with Wakefern, including marketing, advertising and pricing strategies, so that it could gain a competitive advantage. It claims Fasula also has made public comments on social media and the news media that impugned C&S's reputation.
"The clear implication of Gerrity's switch to Wakefern and Gerrity's public statements concerning the rebranding is that Wakefern is able to provide better pricing, quality and assortment to end users," the suit says. "This negative publicity is harming C&S's reputation and stems directly from Gerrity's disclosure of confidential information to Wakefern."
The suits seeks damages on six counts, including breach of contract, and asks a judge to issue an injunction that bars the Gerrity's from revealing any trade secrets.