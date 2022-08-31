A grocery wholesaler that supplied goods to Gerrity's Supermarkets under the ShurSave brand name alleges the chain violated its contract when it nixed the deal and signed on with competitor.

In a federal lawsuit, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. of New Hampshire claims it suffered financial harm and damage to its reputation after Gerrity's announced it had transitioned to the New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. and would operate under The Fresh Grocer banner.