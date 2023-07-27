Yogibo

Jim Stokes and his son, Kyle, work in the warehouse of Yogibo in Nashua.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Nashua-based furniture seller Yogibo has agreed to pay $217,832 to resolve allegations the company violated the False Claims Act by failing to pay customs duties on imports from China, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced this week.

Customs laws require importers to pay duties on the price paid for imported goods, including the cost of quality control testing, product design services, foreign inland freight and more.