A Northwood resident pled guilty in federal court to bank and wire fraud charges, part of a scheme to secure $3.5 million in CARES Act Funds, officials said.
Joshua Leavitt, 40, of Northwood, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan.11, 2023.
According to court documents and statements made in court, between March 2020 and November 2021, Leavitt and a co-defendant fraudulently applied for over two dozen loans under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Congress had authorized the PPP and EIDL relief programs to help the millions of Americans and many small businesses adversely affected by the early stages of the COVID pandemic. PPP loans were issued by private lenders but fully guaranteed by the government, and EIDL funds were issued by the Small Business Administration.
Leavitt and his co-defendant applied for and obtained a $175,000 PPP loan from TD Bank for one of their companies, Puro Group, court documents show. The application claimed that Puro Group’s monthly payroll was $70,000 and that the company had six employees.
As part of this application, Leavitt and his co-defendant submitted false supporting documents. One of those documents was a false IRS Form 941, or quarterly tax return, for the first quarter 2020.
The document, which the defendants reportedly filed with the IRS, claimed that Puro Group had five employees that quarter who were paid a total of $209,999.99. The document also claimed that the defendants paid actual federal income tax of $27,600 that quarter.
Officials say the document was never filed with the IRS. The real tax filings showed that Puro Group paid $48,255.53 to its employees during the entire calendar year of 2020, or approximately $4,000 per month.
In another example, court records show Leavitt and a co-defendant applied for and obtained a $29,000 EIDL and $7,000 Economic Injury Disaster Grant for another company, Monticello Transnational.
In the application, Leavitt falsely claims that Monticello Transnational’s gross revenues for the year preceding Jan. 31, 2020, was $75,000 and the company had seven employees.
Bank records show no payments to employees and the company had only a few thousand dollars’ worth of deposits.
There were no tax filings for the company for 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.
In total, Leavitt and his co-defendant attempted to fraudulently obtain more than $3.5 million in PPP and EIDL funds, federal officials report. Leavitt will be required to pay back $869,475.50 in restitution.
Leavitt’s co-defendant has pleaded not guilty.
