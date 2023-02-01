Twenty-nine New Hampshire children involved with the state’s child-protection system died in the 2022 reporting period, according to the most recent report from the New Hampshire Office of Child Advocate.
Two-thirds of those children were under the age of 1, signaling the need for better education on how to put infants down for sleep, said Cassandra Sanchez, the New Hampshire child advocate.
The data and recommendations are in the fifth annual report of the Office of Child Advocate, an independent state-funded agency charged with oversight of the state’s child-protection system.
The OCA also reported that 40 children experienced the death of a parent or guardian in the reporting period, more than double the 18 from the year before.
“It has an impact on the family system and the care of the child,” Sanchez said.
The leading causes of parental/guardian death are drug overdose; natural causes, which often involve grandparents who are the child’s primary caregiver; suicide and homicide.
This is the first annual report issued under Sanchez, who took over the office last year. Each year, OCA reports the number of deaths of children whose family had some contact with the Division for Children, Youth and Families.
The 29 children died in the reporting year that ran from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. Eighteen died the previous reporting year.
The family contact with DCYF ranges from minimal to full involvement.
An email sent to DCYF Director Joseph Ribsam Jr. seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Sanchez said it’s difficult to report firm reasons for the deaths, or even whether abuse or neglect was involved.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner has provided firm autopsy results for only nine so far; the others hinge on laboratory analyses that can take long periods to complete.
Her report lists two child homicides, three overdose deaths, one suicide and one injury from abuse.
Sanchez said state law prevents her from disclosing individual cases. But the two homicides were likely Benjamin and Mason Sweeney, 4 and 1, who were found murdered along with their mom last August in their Northfield home.
A minor has been charged in connection with their death, and much of the case is now shrouded in the juvenile justice system. Prosecutors are likely seeking certification of the alleged killer as an adult, which would bring more facts out into the open.
Other reasons for deaths include six from accidents, illness or injury; three from co-sleeping and 12 unexplained reasons.
Many of the unexplained deaths involve infants; sudden infant death syndrome and unsafe sleep are suspected in many of them.
Unsafe sleep is one of the most common reasons for childhood death in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Safe sleep involves placing a baby to sleep on the child’s back, sleeping on a firm surface, no loose bedding in the sleep area and a parent not sleeping with a baby.
Sanchez said her office is looking into the increase in parental deaths and its connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s where our curiosity is lying,” she said.
Shortages of mental health workers are pushing parents to street drugs and in some cases suicide, she said.
In fact, the annual report warns that the mental health system for children is in a crisis because of the shortage of professionals. The average wait times for therapy range from four weeks to eight months.
“Many children with pre-existing mental health diagnoses had their mental health services put on pause, went remote, and some lost their clinicians entirely,” the report reads.
The report also calls for:
An extension of the March 2023 deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center. It should be replaced with an enhanced, trauma-informed practices at a new facility.
Avoidance of institutional placements for children whenever possible.
An emphasis on recruiting and incentivizing workers into the social service field, which was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s not enough to simply increase salaries and prioritize flexibility of schedules,” the report reads.