Picking up where the COVID-19 pandemic left off, the New Hampshire court system announced it will move to a cloud-based system to handle documentation, including evidence, in court hearings.
The new system enables everyone involved in a case to organize, share and present evidentiary documents and multimedia exhibits in a single, secure system, according to a statement issued by Toronto-based Thomson Reuters, a business information company that will provide the service.
The court system said the move is a logical step from the Zoom-like hearings that allowed court business to continue when courthouses shut their doors because of the pandemic.
Lawyers, judges, parties to a case and reporters logged into hearings submitted and accessed documents via an e-filing system.
The Thomson Reuters product, CaseLines, removes the challenges faced when parties share by traditional methods such as e-filing, email or other unsecure methods, the company said.
CaseLines will be piloted in Rockingham County Superior Court and then expanded county by county, Thomson Reuters said.
“This pilot program will allow us to extend our electronic capabilities and make digital evidence management statewide the next logical step in our e-Court development,” said Tina Nadeau, the chief justice of the New Hampshire Superior Courts, in a statement.
Thomson Reuters said New Hampshire is the second U.S. state to adopt CaseLines, behind only Arizona.
Steve Rubley, resident of the Thomson Reuters government segment, said New Hampshire is a leader in digital transformation of its court system.
“We are delighted to support its ongoing efforts to transform its court operations, and to bring technology and digital capabilities to reimagine how the court system can better serve its people,” he said in a statement.
“The pandemic continues to take its toll on court systems across the country, and ultimately, it is often the most vulnerable in our society who are depending on continued access to justice that are most impacted,” Rubley said.
The court system did not provide information about the cost of the product.