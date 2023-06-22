The family of a Plaistow couple who donated their remains to science plans to sue Harvard Medical School and a Goffstown couple who were allegedly involved in a gruesome cross-country scheme to steal and sell body parts from the school's morgue, the family's attorney said.
The family of Nicholas and Joan Pichowicz announced they will file an emotional distress lawsuit next week against the school and Cedric Lodge, 55, the school's former morgue manager.
Lodge and his wife, Denise, are among several people accused of trafficking body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School’s morgue that were intended for use by researchers.
Lodge worked in the morgue as part of the Anatomical Gift Program until Harvard Medical School terminated his employment on May 6, school officials said.
In a statement, attorney Thomas Flaws of Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, said Harvard betrayed the trust of Nicholas and Joan Pichowicz.
“Harvard’s complete lack of oversight and control over a period of five years at its medical school is shocking, and the entire community deserves answers,” Flaws said. “This act of vile desecration committed against a man who lived so selflessly is truly gut-wrenching and heartbreaking.
"We intend to hold all parties involved accountable for the mental anguish and emotional distress that Harvard and its employees savagely inflicted on Pichowicz family,” Flaws said.
The family’s lawsuit is separate from a class-action lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court by Keches Law Group on behalf of families affected by the allegations.
The scheme operated from 2018 through 2022, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where one of the defendants lives.
Federal prosecutors accuse Lodge of letting buyers come into the morgue to pick out body parts they wanted to buy. He would steal parts of donated cadavers like brains, skin and bones, bring them to his Goffstown home and ship them to buyers through the U.S. Mail, prosecutors said.
Plaistow couple were cops
Paula Peltonovich of Newton and Darlene Lynch of Plaistow say when their dad, Nick Pichowicz, 87, died in November 2019, they donated his body to Harvard Medical School. They did the same when their mom, Joan Pichowicz, died this past March.
Peltonovich told several Boston media outlets she received a call last week from Harvard reporting that pieces of their father’s remains likely were sold as part of the trafficking scheme.
According to obituaries available online, Nick and Joan Pichowicz were married 66 years and were both public servants. Nick was a part-time police officer in Plaistow and a deputy sheriff in Rockingham County, and Joan was a police officer in Plaistow in the 1970s and 1980s.
Also named in the federal indictment were Lodge’s wife, Denise Lodge, 63; Katrina Maclean, 44, owner of a store called Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, Mass.; Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota; and Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania.
All five were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges. In addition, Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal information, and Candace Chapman Scott, 36, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Federal prosecutors allege a nationwide network of people bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.
Prosecutors claim in court paperwork that after transporting the stolen remains from Harvard to his home, Lodge made arrangements for sales via cellphone and social media.
The charges carry a maximum penalty under federal law of 15 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is attempting to identify victims and contact as many of the families affected as possible.