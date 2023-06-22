Harvard Medical School

The family of a Plaistow couple who donated their remains to science plans to sue Harvard Medical School and a Goffstown couple who were allegedly involved in a gruesome cross-country scheme to steal and sell body parts from the school's morgue, the family's attorney said.

The family of Nicholas and Joan Pichowicz announced they will file an emotional distress lawsuit next week against the school and Cedric Lodge, 55, the school's former morgue manager.