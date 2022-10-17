Intertech Trading Corp., a laboratory equipment distribution firm in Atkinson, has been sentenced to pay $140,000 after the company pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges of failure to file export information in regards to equipment it shipped to Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Judge Paul Barbadoro ordered Intertech to pay the maximum allowable fine of $10,000 per count, and be subject to a two-year term of corporate probation and monitoring, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.