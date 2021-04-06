A New Hampshire hotel company is suing more than a half-dozen insurance companies for refusing to pay claims after the company lost tens of millions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels LLC operates 23 hotels in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey. In New Hampshire, the company operates three hotels in Portsmouth and one in Lebanon.
The lawsuit, filed in Merrimack County Superior Court in June, claims the company paid nearly $1 million in premiums between Nov. 1, 2019, to Nov. 1, 2020, for property insurance that provides $150 million in coverage for business interruption and civil authority (hindered by order of civil authority).
As of November, the company reported $80 million in losses, according to Mark Stebbins, one of the owners. He is also chairman and CEO of Procon Construction in Hooksett.
The insurers claim that losses from a virus are not covered because there is no physical damage, such as fire, flood or a break-in, according to court documents.
The suit claims the policies “provide ‘all-risk’ coverage and there is no exclusion for the risks or perils of pandemic, virus or communicable disease.”
Stebbins said one argument is that the New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that odors from cat urine can cause damage to trigger property insurance coverage. If it’s unusable, it’s damaged, he said.
“In my mind, if I have people leaving my hotels, going to the hospital and dying, how can a virus — a pandemic — not damage hotels?” Stebbins asked. “ When governors of states closed down hotels for safety, how is that not damaging the hotel? It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Lawyers representing the company argue that over 80% of commercial property insurance policies have exclusions for pandemic, virus or communicable disease, but Schleicher & Stebbins purchased policies that do not include any such exclusions.
“In an effort to sidestep this controlling New Hampshire precedent, defendants ask the court to ignore the obvious and terrible reality that the coronavirus is widespread and has impacted property across New England — rendering such property unusable and potentially fatal,” court documents read.
The insurance companies can’t claim they didn’t know to put an exclusion in, Stebbins said.
The company put the claim in thinking the pandemic would only last a few months, he said.
The policies cover “imperceptible things invisible to the naked eye, such as spores or microorganisms” as a cause of loss or damage, according to the suit.
“A virus certainly causes ‘loss or damage’ even though it is invisible to the naked eye. Property impacted by the coronavirus is just as dangerous as property impacted by fire or fumes (if not more so), and all such damaged property is equally incapable of producing revenues,” the suit reads.
On June 5, hotels were permitted to accept overnight reservations from in-state residents and from out-of-state visitors who satisfy New Hampshire’s 14-day quarantine.
Stebbins said the insurance rates have gone up 15% due to the coronavirus.
“I pay millions of millions of dollars to have insurance. Why am I not seeing any of that back?” he said. “They are not paying it out, so they are just making more money.”
Stebbins said he feels for smaller operators who don’t have the legal means to sue. More than $1 million has been spent in legal fees to bring the suit forward.
He is vowing to continue to fight for the payments even if it takes years.
“It is just not right,” he said. “It got my Yankee ire up. It is just wrong that they can do this.”