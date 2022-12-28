CONCORD -- New Hampshire will join a national settlement against pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS that should provide nearly $57 million to battle the opioid crisis in New Hampshire, state Attorney General John Formella announced.
The settlement resolves civil claims brought by attorneys general from numerous states over the overdistribution and lack of diligence in fulfilling prescriptions.
Nationally, the companies will pay out $10.7 billion over a 10- to 15-year period.
"CVS and Walgreens flooded our communities with pills. No settlement will restore the lives impacted by the opioid addiction epidemic, but this agreement will help get treatment and recovery resources to impacted Granite Staters,” Formella said in a statement.
The agreement calls for changes to company business practices and monitoring to ensure that checks are being aggressively enforced, he said.
The CVS and Walgreens settlements are the latest against pill manufacturers, distributors and pharmacist that will bring millions into the state.
According to a tally provided by Formella's office, more than $261 million will be coming to the Granite State. And still to come are payments from Purdue Pharma and Mallincrodt, which are in bankruptcy court.
Some settlements involve prompt payments in full. Others involve payments that will stretch out for as long as 18 years. For example, CVS will pay over 10 years; Walgreens will over 15 years.
Under state law, payment from the opioid lawsuit cases must be spent on abatement projects throughout the state.