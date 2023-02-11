New Hampshire has joined 25 other states in filing a lawsuit against the federal government to block a federal rule governing “stabilizing braces,” commonly known as pistol braces.

The recently issued final rule would mean those who use a stabilizing brace would have to apply for a permit with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives within four months, pay a tax and face restrictions on future transfer of the brace, according to Attorney General John Formella.