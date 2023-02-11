New Hampshire has joined 25 other states in filing a lawsuit against the federal government to block a federal rule governing “stabilizing braces,” commonly known as pistol braces.
The recently issued final rule would mean those who use a stabilizing brace would have to apply for a permit with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives within four months, pay a tax and face restrictions on future transfer of the brace, according to Attorney General John Formella.
"The federal government should not be making it harder for responsible Granite State gun owners to defend themselves, especially senior citizens and people with disabilities,” Formella said Friday.
Stabilizing braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols. Since then, many others, including older people, people with limited mobility and those with smaller stature have come to use the braces, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
For more than a decade, these braces have been sold as firearms attachments not subject to regulation, but the rule affects most pistol and handgun owners since many use stabilizers to prevent some recoil when using firearms and to help with accuracy, authorities said.
The lawsuit filed against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, ATF and its director is asking the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota Western Division to declare unlawful and set aside the rule, among other things.
“I am proud to join my colleagues around the country in taking action to protect our citizens from the consequences of this federal overreach,” he said.