STAMFORD, Connecticut — Weston's former police commissioner, Richard Phillips, was ordered by a judge Monday to register with the state's deadly weapon registry and sell his guns to settle a 2018 domestic case that led police to find a cache of 150 firearms, some of which were stored behind a bookcase that led to a secret staircase, court officials said.

As part of the deal, Phillips received a suspended three-year prison sentence with a conditional discharge for the same timeframe that requires him not to threaten, harass or commit violence against his ex-wife, who was the victim in the domestic violence case.