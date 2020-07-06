CONCORD -- A lawsuit seeking damages has been filed by a Hillsborough man against New Hampshire arms manufacturer SIG Sauer, claiming his Sig P320 pistol fired without him pulling the trigger, causing a bullet to become lodged in his thigh.
The lawsuit, filed July 2 in U.S. District Court in Concord by Kyle Guay, 32, seeks double or triple damages for injuries suffered and his loss of employment. Guay also asks the court to order SIG Sauer to issue a mandatory recall of P320 pistols with a warning to gun owners saying "the weapon can fire without a trigger pull."
In his lawsuit, Guay -- who has "substantial firearms experience” -- claims he was taking off his SIG Sauer holster with his SIG P320 secured in it on Jan. 28 "when the pistol fired and hit him in the right thigh without him ever touching the trigger."
"The hollow point bullet it discharged left a gaping wound in his thigh, caused nerve damage, and left pieces of the blown apart holster across the floor,” the lawsuit claims.
According to court documents, Hillsborough police responded and noted "historical problems" with the pistol and determined the gun went off inside the holster. Police noted “there is no reason or evidence to suggest that Guay negligently or purposely discharged the firearm into his own leg.
The lawsuit claims Guay suffered “severe, permanent physical injury and disfigurement” injuries. Guay’s suit lists a series of alleged incidents where SIG P320 pistols fired without a trigger pull, including many by law enforcement officers.
The lawsuit includes a transcript from a body cam recording of Roscommon, Mich. police officers from an incident in 2016 when one officer was exiting a vehicle and his holstered P320 fired.
A Stamford, Conn., SWAT officer sued SIG Sauer in August 2017 after his holstered pistol fell and discharged a bullet into his knee, Guay’s lawsuit claims.
Four days later, according to court paperwork, SIG Sauer "issued a press release stating that the P320 could fire without a trigger pull under certain conditions, including vibration, but "reaffirmed" the safety of the P320 to all end users.”
The lawsuit alleges counts of negligence, breach of warranty, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, negligent infliction of emotional distress and violation of New Hampshire Revised Statutes.
The lawsuit asks that Guay’s case be heard by a jury.