New Hampshire is suing several pharmacy chains claiming their over distribution and dispensing of prescription opioids fueled an epidemic of addiction in the state.
The civil suit was filed last week in Merrimack Superior Court. The national chains named are CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens.
The law requires “pharmacies to be diligent in distributing and dispensing controlled drugs, including highly addictive pain medications,” said Attorney General John Formella in a statement.
“These large pharmacy companies failed to report suspiciously large quantities being shipped into their neighborhood retail pharmacies or suspicious prescriptions to their customers,” he said. “For decades now, these companies have watched pain pills that they are distributing and dispensing cause extreme harm and deaths.”
The suit aims to hold the companies accountable, Formella said.
According to a news release, the state is among the nation’s top five states when it comes to opioid-involved deaths.
The lawsuit alleges the pharmacies helped to create the opioid epidemic, “by ignoring what should have been obvious red flags.”
The complaint follows suits filed against opioid distributors Cardinal Health and McKesson, and suits against opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler Family, according to a news release. The state was part of a national attorneys general settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen and will receive approximately $115 million from that settlement over 18 years, according to the new release.
The state’s suit against Johnson & Johnson is scheduled for trial in September.