Walgreens on Valley Street in Manchester
A photo of the Walgreens on Valley Street in Manchester.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

New Hampshire is suing several pharmacy chains claiming their over distribution and dispensing of prescription opioids fueled an epidemic of addiction in the state.

The civil suit was filed last week in Merrimack Superior Court.  The national chains named are CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens.