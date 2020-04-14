A libel suit lingering from the State of Corruption campaign of the 2010s will continue, after the New Hampshire Supreme Court overruled a trial court judge who had dismissed the lawsuit.
In a unanimous decision issued Tuesday, the four-judge court ruled that Alexander J. Walker Jr., a high-ranking executive at Catholic Medical Center, can continue suing Aaron Day, who had been named as a co-defendant in previous lawsuits against Mortgage Specialist founder Michael Gill.
“Mr. Walker is gratified by the Supreme Court decision and looks forward to proceeding with this litigation,” said Matthew Johnson, of the Devine, Millimet law firm.
Walker has already won a $5-million award against Gill, the main face of the State of Corruption campaign, which used Mortgage Specialist billboards, the internet and social media to falsely accuse politicians and prominent businessmen of crimes and wrongdoing.
The ruling deals with a separate suit he filed against Day. A one-time politician associated with Republican-liberty causes, Day has paid out more than $1 million to settle claims from other area businessmen over the State of Corruption campaign.
Walker filed suit against Day in 2017 when his claims against Gill were being litigated. Day claimed that Walker should have named him as a co-defendant in his lawsuit against Gill, not in a separate action.
“We have long adhered to the general rule that plaintiffs may pursue joint wrongdoers successively until the judgment has been satisfied,” reads the decision, written by Justice Patrick Donovan. The suit now returns to the courtroom of Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi.
In 2017, Manchester area businessmen Dick Anagnost, Andy Crews and William Greiner won a record $275-million verdict against Gill. Gill had accused them of drug trafficking, money laundering and gun-running. At the time of the verdict, the three said they had reached a settlement with Day that exceeded $1 million.
Walker never joined the Anagnost-Crews-Greiner lawsuit but later filed his own. Gill had accused Walker of using CMC to traffic fentanyl, corruption of public officials and even trying to have Gill murdered, according to previous Union Leader reporting.