CONCORD -- Two years after a truck driven by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was involved in the deaths of the Randolph Seven, the New Hampshire Supreme Court weighed Tuesday whether he should get a chance to be released on bail before a pending trial.
His lawyer, an appellate public defender, told justices that Zhukovskyy deserves a hearing where a judge could consider evidence that casts doubt on his responsibility for the crash, including whether the trailer towed by his truck had crossed the center line.
But an assistant New Hampshire attorney general focused on what makes Zhukovskyy a danger and should keep him in jail -- a penchant for drug use and reckless driving.
“Out from under the thumb of the Department of Corrections, he will make choices that are dangerous to himself or others,” warned Scott Chase, who handles appeals for the Department of Justice. “The first thing he does (after the crash) when he gets home is use the rest of his heroin.”
Chase also warned that Zhukovskyy, a Ukrainian native, is subject to a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meaning he faces ICE custody and possible deportation before trial were he released.
Zhukovskyy, now 25, faces charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide in June 21, 2019, deaths of seven motorcyclists associated with the Jarhead motorcycle club on Route 2 in the town of Randolph.
He was not present during the hearing in Supreme Court chambers; defendants rarely are. He has been in custody since Massachusetts police arrested him at his West Springfield family home in the days following the crash.
He has spent nearly all that time in the Coos County jail; his trial is currently scheduled for November. His lawyers have filed several efforts to have him released before trial, all rejected without a hearing.
That was the point stressed by appellate defender Christopher M. Johnson. The state’s own experts have cast doubts on initial assumptions in the case, including whether the trailer had crossed the yellow line.
Experts believe the collision with the trailer and one motorcycle occurred over the yellow line.
Johnson wants the Supreme Court to order a hearing where a judge would have to decide disputed facts. Other facts include the degree of Zhukovskyy’s impairment, the amount of reaction time he had and whether he braked or not, Johnson said.
If Zhukovskyy was not driving negligently or recklessly, he is not dangerous, he said.
Johnson said every bail involves some element of risk. The issue of what is acceptable.
“This is not a place where the court should say ‘better safe than sorry, we’re going to hold him,’” Johnson said.
But several judges were skeptical.
Justice Patrick Donovan noted Zhukovskyy admitted taking a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine before driving and had been driving after a recent DUI.
“Isn’t that enough?” Donovan said.
“The double yellow line is hardly a neutral zone,” said Justice Gary Hicks.
Another justice challenged Chase's insistence that Zhukovkyy remains dangerous after two years behind bars, where he has had not access to illegal drugs.
“People don’t change during 24 months pretrial (confinement)?” Justice Barbara Hantz Marconi said.
If the justices rule in Zhukovskyy’s favor, he won’t be automatically released. They would only order Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein to hold a full-blown evidentiary hearing, where Zhukovskyy’s lawyers could challenge the state’s evidence on what makes him a danger.