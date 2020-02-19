CONCORD — The state's highest court reversed a lower court decision Wednesday, ruling that a court-appointed guardian did have the authority to remove life support.
In Sept. 2018, a 69-year-old woman identified only as "L.N." had a massive stroke, and was taken to Concord Hospital, according to court documents. After the stroke, L.N. was in a vegetative state: she needed a ventilator to breathe and was fed through a tube in her nose.
Without a living will, and with her only living relative declining to serve as her guardian, a friend of 30 years and onetime employer — referred to as "M.C." in court documents — was granted power of attorney by a probate court in October 2018.
But the probate court told M.C. she did not have the authority to decide to take L.N. off life support.
M.C. told the court that she and L.N. had never explicitly discussed what L.N. wanted to happen if she were ever in a vegetative state, but they did talk frankly about mutual acquaintances' end-of-life decisions. M.C. told the lower court she was pretty sure L.N. — who had led an active, independent life until the stroke — would "want to be allowed to have a natural death."
Two doctors and a social worker who had been caring for L.N. testified at another hearing that L.N. "would be in a persistent vegetative state," that damage to her brain was irreversible, and that her prognosis for recovery was very poor.
In November 2018, the probate court said it was not certain that L.N. would have wanted to be taken off life support, and that it was not certain L.N. could not recover.
"[I]n cases of doubt, the Court must assume that the patient would choose to defend life," the lower court's ruling stated. Guardian M.C. could not remove L.N.'s life support.
On L.N.'s behalf, attorneys appealed the decision. They argued the probate court could not appoint M.C. to be the guardian of L.N., but deny her the ability to withdraw life support if she thought that was in L.N.'s best interest.
A state Supreme Court ruling overturned the lower court's decision Wednesday, removing the limitation on M.C.'s authority as L.N.'s guardian.
In a decision, Justices Gary E. Hicks, James P. Bassett and Patrick E. Donovan wrote they believed the lower court's limit on M.C.'s authority was not based in law, and that the lower court's uncertainty about the possibility L.N.'s recovery was based on a misinterpretation of the doctors' testimony.
Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi concurred in part and dissented in part, writing that she would prefer the lower court consider the case again, and decide the matter on the question of whether it would be in L.N.'s best interest to give M.C. the power to withdraw life support.