CONCORD -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday threw out a 27-year-old legal precedent that has been used to deny public access to personnel files of police and other public employees.
The court's action came down Friday in two cases brought by newspapers and the ACLU seeking access to records involving high-profile cases of police misconduct in Salem and Portsmouth.
The Supreme Court sent both cases back to the trial court and told the judge to balance competing portions of state law that both provide public access to critical documents but protect confidential portions of personnel files.
The two cases upended a decision rendered in the 1993 case of Union Leader v. Fenniman, named after former Dover Police Chief William Fenniman. In that decision, justices said that anything that landed in a government employee's personnel file was categorically exempt from public disclosure.
"We now overrule Fenniman to the extent that it decided records related to 'internal personnel practices' are categorically exempt from disclosure under the Right to Know Law," wrote Justice Gary Hicks, an appointee of former Gov. John Lynch, in a 3-1 decision in the Salem case.
The Union Leader Corp. brought the Salem case, seeking access to a complete, 42-page audit critical of Salem police. A veteran sergeant has been indicted and former top officials remain under criminal investigation.
'Victories for the public's right to know'
“The two decisions released today by the Supreme Court are victories for the public’s right to know what the government is up to," said Gregory Sullivan, who represented the Union Leader and is an expert in media law.
"The New Hampshire Union Leader has been fighting for decades to shine the light of public scrutiny upon all public agencies, and nowhere is the public’s right to know more important than within the functioning of law enforcement agencies," said Sullivan, who argued the Fenniman case in 1993.
The Supreme Court is weighing two other Right-to-Know cases: the disclosure of a secret list of problem police officers and efforts by a Keene State College journalism professor to access Keene city government records on behalf of her students.
The other case decided Friday involved access to an arbitration decision involving former Portsmouth police officer Aaron Goodwin, who developed an influential relationship with a wealthy neighbor Geraldine Webber. He inherited the bulk of her $2.7 million estate though a probate court would later threw out the bequest.
Internal personnel practices
The New Hampshire Right to Know Law makes most government records available for public perusal and copying. Those include government financial documents and regulatory records, decisions of elected and appointed boards and completed investigations by police. But it also exempts some records from disclosure. Those include test questions, jury deliberations, welfare records, medical records and what the law termed “internal personnel practices.”
In the Fenniman case, the Supreme Court ruled that “internal personnel practices” refer to just about anything in a personnel file, including any reports of wrongdoing. Lawyers for the Union Leader, Seacoast newspapers and the ACLU argued the files should be subject to a balancing test, as are other categories of public records such as confidential, commercial or financial information.
In their ruling, the justices redefined "internal personnel practices" to an a narrow category of internal rules and practices governing operations and employee relations.
Overturning precedent
Appeals courts usually avoid overturning previous decisions and follow the principle of stare decisis, Latin for let it stand.
In the 16-page Portsmouth case, the Supreme Court weighed the reasons for doing so. It cited two reasons to keep Fenniman: its simplicity and the fact that many officials rely on it. But the majority said the Fenniman ruling did not take prior court rulings into account. Also, Fenniman conflicts with other portions of the Right-to-Know Law.
The court also overturned any cases whose reasoning were based on Fenniman.
"Our broad interpretation of the exemption in Fenniman, which has resulted in a broad category of governmental documents being withheld from public inspection, is contradictory to our state’s principles of open government," wrote Justice Patrick Donovan, an appointee of Gov. Chris Sununu, in the Portsmouth case.
Dissent
Officials from town governments and police unions urged that Fenniman remain intact.
Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, another Sununu appointee, dissented in the Salem case and partially dissented in the Portsmouth case.
She wrote that thousands of government employees have relied on Fenniman as the law, including administrators who believed their efforts to investigate, evaluate and improve government operations would be protected.
She said Fenniman was soundly reasoned. And she said the Legislature could address the problem.
"I find it persuasive that, although the legislature has amended the Right-to-Know Law on many occasions since Fenniman was decided, it has not seen fit to overrule Fenniman by legislative enactment," Marconi wrote.
In a statement, ACLU of New Hampshire legal director Gilles Bissonnette called the decisions historic and said they restore the promise of transparency and accountability in government.
"This exemption had been used by government agencies to prevent access to critical information, such as that concerning police officer misconduct or how a school district responded to allegations of sexual abuse by a former teacher," he said.