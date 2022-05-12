CONCORD – The state’s highest court has unanimously ruled it will step in and create a “least change” redistricting of the two congressional districts if the Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu fail to reach an agreement.
The Supreme Court rejected the argument from lawyers representing Attorney General John Formella and legislative leaders that the state court had no business interfering in the process of drawing maps to elect federal officials.
“We reject the state’s position that, despite the unconstitutionality of the current congressional districting statute, judicial non-intervention in this case is more important than protecting the voters’ fundamental rights under the United States Constitution,” the justices wrote.
And in a threshold finding, the five justices decided the existing congressional districts were too unbalanced because the First District had nearly 18,000 more residents than the Second District.
“Thus, we hold that the existing congressional districting statute, RSA 662:1, violates Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution,” the court said.
The decision is a victory for those activists who had brought this lawsuit, including former House Speaker Terie Norelli, a Portsmouth Democrat, and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, which later joined in support of the case.
The court stressed its job to draw a congressional map is only if the Legislature and Sununu can’t reach agreement prior to June 1, the opening of the filing period for 2022 candidates.
“We reiterate that the legislature is not precluded from enacting a legally valid congressional district plan at any time prior to the close of this case,” the justices said.
The judges said that if called upon, they will only make the fewest changes needed to equalize the two districts because it is the Legislature that has the most broad authority when it comes to deciding redistricting matters.
Suit brought after rift with Sununu
The lawsuit was brought after Sununu vowed to veto a congressional redistricting plan that had garnered the support of the GOP-led House and Senate.
The plan (HB 52) would have moved more than 70 towns and city wards from one district to another.
Sununu said the proposal would make both congressional districts non-competitive by making the First District Republican-leaning and the Second District solidly Democratic.
In response, the House last week approved a second redistricting plan (SB 200) that was even more dramatically different than the first one.
That plan would move more than 500,000 residents from one district to the other by turning the First District into one that hugged the Interstate 93 corridor.
Sununu has already said he’s opposed to this plan as well.
“Separately from the court, we remain deeply concerned about the gerrymandered congressional map making its way through the Legislature and to Governor Sununu,” said Henry Klementowicz, senior staff attorney with the ACLU-N.H.
“Keeping populations equal is only one part of the puzzle: lawmakers must also work to ensure that no map favors one party more than the other.“
The Senate on Thursday declined to support the new House-passed plan and asked to form a committee of legislative negotiators to work out a compromise.