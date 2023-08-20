Whoever said “you can’t fight City Hall” should speak with Nashua resident Laurie Ortolano.
She may beg to differ.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court last week sided with Ortolano in her ongoing effort to obtain emails between city assessing department workers over a five-month period in late 2020 and early 2021.
The Supreme Court judges affirmed a Superior Court ruling 5-0.
“Very relieved, I am inching closer to receiving my records,” Ortolano said in an email. “The city will probably request a reconsideration and it will take another 4 or so months to close this out. But, I think I am getting to the finish line soon.”
Ortolano filed a Right-to-Know request seeking information on property-tax abatements, but by the time the city acknowledged her request in June 2021, much of the material had been automatically deleted from the city’s Outlook email folder and moved to backup tapes, which are kept to safeguard against catastrophic losses.
A judge ruled in Hillsborough County Superior Court in 2022 that Nashua had to provide Ortolano with the records she requested: security camera footage from the assessor’s office, and video recordings of interviews with city hall staff conducted by police for an inquiry into the assessor’s department that did not lead to any charges.
In his ruling, Judge Charles Temple wrote that Nashua should have provided the records Ortolano requested, and that because the city should have anticipated that Ortolano’s lawsuit would be successful, the city must pay her attorney’s fees.
Though the records are not of great public interest, the judge wrote, the city had no good reason to withhold them.
“Although the footage (from a surveillance camera in City Hall) may not provide groundbreaking revelations about the Department’s functioning, it still provides some information about a governmental entity’s conduct and activities,” the decision stated. “While the footage’s value to the public may not be enormous, the City’s interest in its nondisclosure is miniscule.”
In appealing the decision, Nashua claimed the state Right-to-Know Law language limits the scope of searches with language that includes “reasonable,” “readily accessible” and “initially and legally deleted.”
“It’s not just a few mouse clicks away,” argued Celia Leonard, Nashua staff counsel. She said it would take two or three hours for the city’s Information Technology department to convert the backup tape to readable, searchable files to comply with the request.
In February 2022, the trial court ordered Nashua to conduct a reasonable search of its back-up tapes for responsive records. As noted by the trial court, the city “claim[ed] that it met its requirement under RSA 91-A by looking for emails in Ms. Brown’s Outlook application and her personal U-drive and it was not required under RSA 91-A:4, III(b) to search the city’s backup tapes because such tapes are not ‘readily accessible’ as defined by the statute.”
The trial court found that “it is undisputed that the City’s backup tape system exists, can be searched, and that files such as those requested by the petitioner are retrievable from the backup tapes.”
The court concluded that it “has no difficulty finding that the emails the petitioner seeks are readily accessible and that no practical obstacle to their retrieval exists,” a finding that “is firmly rooted in the credible testimony of (Deputy Director of Information Technology Nick) Miseirvitch.”
“Given these circumstances, including the fact that it would take only ‘a couple of hours’ to restore the back-up tapes to enable a search of (Assessing Department employee) emails, we conclude that the trial court did not err in finding that the requested emails on the back-up tapes are ‘readily accessible’ to the City,” the Supreme Court justices ruled on Aug. 18.
The Supreme Court also upheld the lower court’s ruling that Nashua city employees undergo training on the Right-to-Know law.