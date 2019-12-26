CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has thrown out two child sexual assault convictions over the last two weeks, one involving a Sanbornville man who had been sentenced to state prison for a minimum of 15 years on a child sexual assault charge.
The court reversed convictions against Ronald Lee Fuller, 60, an inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility. It faulted prosecutors for having the police detective testify about the nature of sexual assault reports in general.
That testimony helped explain the victim’s initial delays in coming forward, but it harmed Fuller’s chance at a fair trial, the justices said.
On Tuesday, Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi said she would have to tell the victim, who is now an adult, the bad news. The victim was elated in May 2018 at the conviction. The reversal means Fuller will get a new trial.
“She’s been through so much. To have to do this again is heartbreaking,” Andruzzi said.
In the other ruling, issued on Monday, the Supreme Court said that Christopher Daniel Peach, 43, should not have been tried on a pattern rape charge, a charge that allows prosecutors to show a pattern of sexual assaults over a length of time.
In 2017, Peach was tried on two aggravated felonious sexual assault charges against a pre-teen. The trial ended in a mistrial that was because of unspecified negligence on the part of the state, the justices wrote.
The following year, Assistant Rockingham County Attorney Jennifer Haggar retried the case, adding an additional charge of pattern sexual assault. Once testimony concluded, the prosecutor dropped the two rape charges and brought only a single charge to the jury — pattern sexual assault — and the jury convicted Peach.
Justices wrote that a defendant cannot be subject to separate trials for multiple charges based on the same conduct if the prosecutor knows about the offenses.
“The prosecutor stated that the pattern charge was an alternative theory based upon the same conduct as the single-act charges in the first trial. Thus, the pattern offense was necessarily known to the prosecuting officer at the time of the first trial,” the justices wrote.
An email to Haggar earlier this week was not returned. It’s unclear what happens now. The justices said the trial judge should have dismissed the pattern sexual assault charges. It’s unclear if Haggar will be able to bring the two sexual assault charges that she dropped during the trial. Peach, who is at the New Hampshire State Prison, has served about 1 1/2 years of a 3 1/2- to seven-year sentence.
In the Fuller case, the Supreme Court ruled in his favor on Dec. 20.
Andruzzi said he has been tried four times already — with some of those trials involving a different victim — and escaped convictions. He is facing a sexual assault charge involving another victim. Andruzzi said a bail hearing will eventually be called to determine his status.
The alleged assaults were first reported when the victim was a child and then as inappropriate touching; authorities eventually dropped the charges. Once the victim was 21, she reported much more disturbing assaults, which formed the basis for the trial.
Some of the testimony of police officer Mary Swift dealt with the delayed disclosures of the victim’s sexual assaults, and Swift testified that a majority of the sexual assault cases that she has investigated involved delayed disclosures. Disclosures also come out piecemeal, she testified.
Prosecutors argued that the testimony helped the jury determine whether the victim was fabricating her story. Her credibility was the basis of Fuller’s defense.
The justices wrote that Andruzzi had not qualified Swift as an expert. But even if the prosecutor had done so, Swift would not be able to testify about the victim’s behavior and how it compares to that of other sexual assault victims, the justices wrote.
They noted the victim was the only witness to the crimes, and the defense was trying to discredit her.
“The State improperly relied upon Swift’s testimony to buttress the complainant’s credibility,” the justices wrote. “Given the disproportionate significance a jury could attach to this testimony because of Swift’s training and experience, we conclude that the testimony prejudiced the defendant’s case.”
