The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Thursday said a judge was correct to issue a restraining order against an online stalker, a move that at first glance appears to contradict a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week.

The New Hampshire court ruled against Belmont-resident Nathan Bishop, 23, who began stalking a high school acquaintance with whom he never had a personal relationship. He posted graphic comments and memes of her on social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram.