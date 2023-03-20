Google

New Hampshire expects to receive $1.8 million of a $9 million settlement reached between a group of five attorneys general and Google over claims the search engine giant misled consumers about its location tracking practices, Attorney General John Formella announced Monday.

The settlement resolves allegations by the attorneys general that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014, Formella said in a news release.