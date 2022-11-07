New Hampshire will receive $129,429 as part of its share from two multistate settlements with Experian Information Solutions Inc. and T-Mobile USA Inc. regarding a 2015 data breach, authorities said Monday.
The companies have agreed to improve their data security practices and to pay 40 states more than $15 million combined, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
The data breach compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people, including 21,058 New Hampshire residents, who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile.
The settlement also requires Experian to offer five years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers, as well as two free copies of their credit reports annually during that time. This is in addition to the four years of credit monitoring services already offered to affected consumers. The deadline to apply for the prior free monitoring has since passed.
“This settlement includes important due diligence provisions and data security enhancements to protect consumers moving forward,” Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement. “We encourage affected Granite Staters to enroll in the free credit monitoring services being offered through this settlement.”
In September 2015, Experian, one of the big-three credit reporting bureaus, reported it had experienced a data breach in which an unauthorized actor gained access to part of Experian’s network storing personal information on behalf of its client, T-Mobile.
The breach involved information associated with consumers who had applied for T-Mobile postpaid services and device financing between September 2013 and September 2015, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, identification numbers for such things as driver’s license and passport numbers, as well as related information used in T-Mobile’s own credit assessments.
The settlement with T-Mobile doesn’t concern the unrelated, massive data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021, which is still under investigation by a collection of states, including New Hampshire.